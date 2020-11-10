The Tuesday Politics Thread Goes Local

Cordyceps here, filling in for an absent Tuesday PT. Let’s hope this works correctly.

There’s been a lot going on! You probably know most of it! Biden was elected, Trump is not conceding, people are crying voter fraud. It’s all kind of crazy. But in the midst of it, it’s probably hard to keep up with what else is going on in the country. So take a look at local news and report back to the rest of us with something going on. Was there a local election with a surprising result? Is your area taking new COVID precautions? Is there something wild and wacky that could only be done by your local moron? Let us know!

My local newspaper is nothing but presidents and COVID. I guess it’s a bad time to think local. But maybe yours has something different!

