Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Nov. 10

Here are today’s contestants:

Greg, a school administrator;

Melissa, a voice professor and singer; and

Ben, a data scientist. Ben is a one-day champ with winnings of $44,401.

Ben made a strong all-in move on DD2 to break open close battle with Greg, leading into FJ with $19,200 vs. $13,200 for Greg and $2,000 for Melissa.

DD1, $1,000 – GETTING THE KEY TO THE CITY – In 1960 this teacher returned to Dayton, Tennessee for the first time since his conviction there to receive the city’s key (Ben added the window maximum of $1,000.)

DD2, $800 – AROUND THE WORLD – The currency sometimes called the NIS, or new Israeli this, has been used since the mid-1980s (Ben won $8,200 on a true DD vs. $8,000 for Greg.)

DD3 – $2,000 – A SAINT IN HISTORY -In 1170 this Archbishop of Canterbury took the fatal step of excommunicating the Archbishop of York, infuriating the king (Greg won $4,000 from his total of $7,600 vs. $17,600 for Ben.)

FJ – HISTORY IN THE MOVIES – Vehicles in “2001: A Space Odyssey” featured this airline’s logo, but the company went bankrupt in 1991

Only Greg was correct on FJ, taking a gamble and adding $8,000 to win with $21,200. With a wager of that size, Greg forced himself to be right to have a chance to win, while with a very small bet Greg could have been incorrect and still won.

Clue selection strategy: For several categories that involved some degree of wordplay, choosing from the bottom up might not have been the best play. It resulted in several Triple Stumpers that might have been solved with a chance to get used to the categories first.

Judging the writers: Having OXYMORONS and ODD PAIRS on the same board seems a bit redundant.

This day in shilling: Did you know Mariah Carey has a new memoir out? You certainly did after you watched this episode.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Scopes? DD2 – What is a shekel? DD3 – Who was Becket? FJ – What is Pan Am?

