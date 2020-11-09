Weekly Games Thread Feels Tired, Relieved, and Accomplished

Happy Monday, Avocados! It’s time to peel back and dive into the games we’ve been enjoying lately.

You know, for some reason I just cannot explain, I feel an unbelievable sense of relief – as though a cruel weight has been lifted from my shoulders. Who knows why, right? Well, in honor of this entirely mysterious feeling totally disconnected from any real world events, here’s the prompt: talk about a sense of deep accomplishment or relief you’ve found while playing – or adjacent to your playing – a game. Was it a hard level you beat [pictured, my having finished the exacting Perfect Run of Super Mario Galaxy 2]? Was it evading a deadly monster, or finishing a long side quest?

