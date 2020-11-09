Games

Weekly Games Thread Feels Tired, Relieved, and Accomplished

Happy Monday, Avocados! It’s time to peel back and dive into the games we’ve been enjoying lately.

You know, for some reason I just cannot explain, I feel an unbelievable sense of relief – as though a cruel weight has been lifted from my shoulders. Who knows why, right? Well, in honor of this entirely mysterious feeling totally disconnected from any real world events, here’s the prompt: talk about a sense of deep accomplishment or relief you’ve found while playing – or adjacent to your playing – a game. Was it a hard level you beat [pictured, my having finished the exacting Perfect Run of Super Mario Galaxy 2]? Was it evading a deadly monster, or finishing a long side quest?