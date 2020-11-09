Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Nov. 9

Today’s show opened with an emotional statement from showrunner Mike Richards on Alex’s passing, and assured us that it was Alex’s wish that his final 35 episodes be aired as scheduled. The lights were then dimmed in the studio in Alex’s honor.

Here are today’s contestants:

Ben, a data scientist, rescues domestic parrots;

Monisha; a urologist, is one of the 8% of women in her profession; and

Andrew, a musician-teacher, opened for James Brown and Ray Charles. Andrew is a one-day champ with winnings of $21,601.

Andrew had $11,800 and more than double of Ben after round one, then Ben made $11,000 by hitting both DDs in DJ, leading into FJ with $24,200 vs. $22,200 for Andrew and $10,000 for Monisha.

DD1, $600 – A NIGHT AT THE OPERA – The name of this famed opera house in Milan built by Maria Theresa in the 1770s translates to “The Staircase” (Andrew added $3,000 to his leading score of $7,800.)

DD2, $800 – AMONG THE 10 LARGEST ISLANDS – It’s the only one of the 10 that’s part of Africa (Ben improved by $6,000 from his total of $10,000 vs. $13,800 for Andrew.)

DD3 – $1,600 – HISTORIC NAMES – In 1781 this German philosopher published his “Critique of Pure Reason”, because he could (Ben picked up $5,000 from his score of $17,200 vs. $19,400 for Andrew.)

FJ – WORD ORIGINS – This word for a type of building or institution comes from Greek for a place sacred to a mythical group of 9

Ben and Andrew were correct on FJ, with Ben adding $20,201 to win with $44,401.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the Persian king that Handel’s “Serce” is about is Xerxes.

One more thing: A phrase I never necessarily expected to hear on Jeopardy!: “Snot palaces”. Thanks, Ken and the writers.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is La Scala? DD2 – What is Madagascar? DD3 – Who was Kant? FJ – What is museum?

