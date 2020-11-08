Dafoe: The Elite Eight

Willem Dafoe continues to be an undervoted Movie Star for these tournaments, but the ones we like, we definitely like. No close races again.

Instead, Mississippi Burning was blanked completely by The Lighthouse, and our only TV nominee, The Simpsons: Secret War of Lisa Simpson got just vote against The Last Temptation of Christ.

Spider-Man 1 loses it’s top vote place to Shadow of the Vampire. And I’m kind of surprised, and hopeful, that The Florida Project did so well against Aquaman, winning 11 to 4.

Let’s see what happens next. It only gets more difficult from here. And these look like doozies of choices. Which one will YOU vote for?

