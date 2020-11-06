The Friday Politics Thread is feeling blue!

Good morning politicadoes! Overnight, GA shifted blue, with Biden now leading by 1000 votes or so. Will it hold? Maybe! Biden also is only down in PA by about 18,000 votes with plenty left to count, so hopefully today, that will switch. Nevada and AZ remain Biden leads. Everything is still very close right now, but things are looking smurfy! I’ll try to keep the OP updated.

NJ legalized recreational weed, so hooray for me!

Now remember, everyone, we’re all on the same side here. Be empathetic, there’s nothing funny about, peace, love, and understanding, but also Trump Sucks.

Hog Poggle engagement restrictions are lifted for the day (celebrate how you want to!)

Sad Ben Garrison will also be allowed.

Let’s finish this!

UPDATE 8:55 AM – PA has FLIPPED TO BLUE

From RantingSwede:

