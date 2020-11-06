Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Nov. 6

Introducing today’s contestants:

Steven, a seventh-grade history teacher, gets cheesecake from his wife on his birthday;

Andrew, a musician-teacher, is an accomplished beatboxer; and

Burt, a project engineer, learned English from Alex. Burt is a one-day champ with winnings of $20,400.

The game was very close for a while, then Andrew suddenly got red hot midway through DJ, breaking it open and building a runaway at $24,600 vs. $10,800 for Steven and $9,800 for Burt.

DD1, $1,000 – ONE-WORD SONG TITLES – Though quoted, the songwriters of “Eye Of The Tiger” didn’t get credit on this No. 1 hit by Katy Perry (Burt won the window maximum of $1,000.)

DD2, $1,600 – U.S. HISTORY – This 1794 uprising in Pennsylvania was prompted by a tax on liquor (Burt broke a tie for first place with Andrew by adding $3,000 to his score of $6,800.)

DD3 – $1,600 – GO WEST – Drive west from Maseru, capital of this country, & you arrive in South Africa–heck, drive east & you’ll end up there as well (Very late in DJ, Andrew won $1,000 from his total of $23,600 vs. $10,800 for Steven.)

FJ – FAIRY TALE CHARACTERS – In French, this fairy tale character is La Petite Poucette, in Spanish. Pulgarcita & in English, this

​​Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Andrew dropped $2,999 to win with $21,601.

Triple Stumpers of the day: For a top-row clue In “A_D” VERBS, no one knew “shortened a word” is “abbreviated”, and later, Alex was disappointed they missed the large province due west on land from Newfoundland & Labrador, which is Quebec.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex has fond memories of the time his grandfather spent teaching him to curse.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is “Roar”? DD2 – What is the Whiskey Rebellion? DD3 – What is Lesotho? FJ – Who is Thumbelina?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...