Friday New Music 11/6

Hello! It’s Friday! Here’s some new music. I don’t see anything genuinely new I’m excited for, but, all those Mort Garson reissues will be new to me so, hell yeah. Will also for sure check out the Summerteeth reissue for that sweet, sweet bonus content.

Remember today is also Bandcamp Friday, so, there will probably be a ton of interesting small releases that wouldn’t be on this list below.

Here’s a full(er) list, taken from Conseuqnece of Sound. Tell me what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, anything really. Enjoy!:

— Adulkt Life – Book of Curses

— After the Fall – Welcome to the New S.A.

— Alan Moe Montserrat – Agriculture

— Alan Power – Songs to Break America

— Alpha Hooper – Alpha Hex Index

— Alter Bride – Walk the Sky 2.0 EP

— Ancient Thrones – The Veil

— Arcana – Letters From A Lost Soul | Act I: The World One Forms EP

— Art Contest – Fit Pitcher

— Avoid – The Burner EP

— B.E.N – Bass For the Bedroom

— Babe Club – Remember This Feeling EP

— Babeheaven – Home For Now

— Baby Queen – Medicine EP

— Barnaby Bright – Bleak Midwinter

— Baywud – MMXX EP

— Birdy – Piano Sketches EP

— Bitch Falcon – Staring At Clocks

— Bree Runway – 200AND4EVA

— Bye Bye Bicycle – Specular EOP

— Brynovsky – Future Weather

— The Casket Lottery – Short Songs For End Times

— Christo Graham – Turnin’

— Clouds Taste Satanic – The Satanic Singles Series: Vol. 1

— Cult Burial – Cult Burial

— Dark Quarterer – Pompei

— Dave Brubeck – Lullabies

— David Bowie – Metrobolist (50th Anniversary Edition)

— Dermot Kennedy – Without Fear: The Complete Edition (Deluxe Reissue)

— Doe Boy x Southside – Demons R Us

— Donovan Woods – Without People

— Dutchavelli – Dutch From The 5th

— Eclipse – Viva La Victouria

— Eleanora – Mere

— Elvenscroll – Never to Be Mourned EP

— Elvis Costello – The Complete Armed Forces

— ELWD – Dandelion

— Ennio Morricone – Morricone Segreto

— Eternal Idol – Renaissance

— The Fantastic Strings of Felix Slatkin – Seasons Greetings (Vinyl Reissue)

— Farees – Border Patrol

— Fates Warning – Long Day Good Night

— Francis Roberts – Story From Another Time

— Fritz Von Runte – The Last Album

— Gaia Guarda – Anatomy of Fear

— Garmarna – Förbundet

— Great Mountain Fire – What You Want Me To Be

— Gidge – New Light

— Greybeard – Oracle

— Hanging Fortress – Darkness Devours

— Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe – Rebuilding Paradise—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

— Hanson – Perennial – A Hanson Net Collection

— Headfury – A New World

— Heather Trost (of A Hawk and A Hackshaw) – Petrichor

— Helfir – The Journey

— Herman Dune – Notes From Vinegar Hill

— Hey Colossus – Dances/Curses

— Infinity Knives – Dear, Sudan

— INHUMAN – Contra

— The Jacques – The Four Five Three

— Jaded Star – Realign

— Jason Seizer – Vertigo

— John Lee Hooker – Live at Montreux 1983 & 1990

— The Jones Girls – We’re a Melody – The Essential Jones Girls (Reissue)

— The Keep – Apocrypha EP

— Kerbdog – Kerbdog (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kerbdog – On The Turn (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kipp Stone – Hommé

— Kit Grill – Ride

— The Kooly Bros – G Fresh & Sanders

— Koren Grace – All My Friends EP

— Krust – The Edge of Everything

— Kylie Minogue – Disco

— Larry Keel – American Dream

— L’uomo Nero – Andiamo Nel Deserto EP

— Leslie Odom Jr. – The Christmas Album

— Little Mix – Confetti

— Love Tractor – Love Tractor (Reissue)

— Luka – First Steps of Letting Go

— Lynkantropi – Tales To Be Told

— Madalen Duke – Talking To Myself EP

— Madison Cunningham – Wednesday EP

— Mae Muller – No One Else, Not Even You EP

— Massimo Pupillo – The Black Iron Prison

— Merkules – Apply Pressure

— Mic Harrison and The High Score – Bright Spot

— Mort Garson – Ataraxia’s The Unexplained (Reissue)

— Mort Garson – Didn’t You Hear OST (Reissue)

— Mort Garson – Lucifer’s Black Mass (Reissue)

— Mort Garson – Mother Earth’s Plantasia (Vinyl Reissue)

— Mort Garson – Music From Patch Cord Productions (Reissue)

— My Darling Clementine – Country Darkness

— Nav – Emergency Tsunami

— Neil Young – Neil Young Archives Volume 2

— Neil Young and Crazy Horse – Return to Greendale

— Nickel Creek – Nickel Creek (Vinyl Reissue)

— Nickel Creek – This Side (Vinyl Reissue)

— Nickel Creek – Why Should the Fire Die? (Vinyl Reissue)

— Nina Simone – I Put a Spell on You (Vinyl Reissue)

— Nina Simone – Pastel Blues (Vinyl Reissue)

— Nitesoil – Abusement Park EP

— NoCleanSinging – The Veil

— October Drift – Naked EP

— Ólafur Arnalds – some kind of peace

— Orianthi – O

— Overmono – Everything U Need EP

— Panaviscope – Like the Sun

— Perry Farrell – The Glitz; The Glamour

— Peter Cat – The Saccharine Underground

— Pit Spector – Mindoor EP

— Pole – Fading

— Pulchra Morte – Ex Rose Ceremonia

— Pulse – Adjusting the Space

— Pylon – Pylon Box

— Ras Kass – I’m Not Clearing Shxt

— Reb Beach – A View From the Inside

— Red Sea – Sanguine EP

— Sabrewolf – Mala Suerte

— Sara Bareilles – More Love – Songs From Little Voice Season One (Physical Release)

— SCARD – Rusted Lock

— Scarlet Pines – A Life in Flow EP

— Science Man – Science Man II

— Seamus Fogarty – A Bag of Eyes

— Second Son – Kampen Går Vidare

— Shattered Hope – Vespers

— Shirley Bassey – TBA

— Shuffle and Bang – Island Bop

— The Silence – Electric Meditations

— Sirens of Lesbos – SOL

— Sister Wives – Gweler Ein Gofid EP

— Sólstafir – Endless Twilight of Codependent Love

— Sokoninaru – Choetsu

— Steve Spiro – Real Life

— Surma – The Light Within

— Susan Santos – The L.A. Sessions EP

— Tarja – From Spirits and Ghosts (Score for a Dark Christmas) (Reissue)

— TesseracT – Altered State (Vinyl Reissue)

— Thaba – Eyes Rest Their Feet

— Thunder Dreamer – Summer Sleeping EP

— Tiña – Positive Mental Health Music

— Tina Sparkle – Southern Hospitality

— Tony Reed (of Mos Generator) – Funeral Suit

— TOTTY – Garden EP

— Trance Wax – Trance Wax

— Tunng – Dead Club

— Ultraísta – Ordinary Boy – The Remixes EP

— Utilitarian – Stay Angry

— The Vacant Lots – Damaged Control

— Various Artists – No Bad Words For The Coast Today: The Execution of All Things Covers Comp

— Various Artists – Paz E Futbol 3

— White Snake – Love Songs

— Wilco – Summerteeth (Deluxe Edition)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...