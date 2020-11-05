Weekly Games Thread #2 is Distracted

Hello Avocadoans. What games have you been playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt – for reasons entirely disconnected from current events I’m sure – what game or game genre is best at distracting you from other stuff?

While you’re here, be sure to check out Lily ‘Lovely’ Bones’ October 2020 Game News Roundup and Dramus18’s One Giant Leap, 1985: Super Mario Bros.

Please also be aware that the Franchise Festival Twitch Channel will be live at 6:00 PM EST / 3:00 PM PST on Sunday, 11/8/2020. We’ll be playing and discussing the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity demo! Hope you can join us for our big debut.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...