Supernatural – s15e18 – Despair

So, here’s the thing, I have been following the American election for the past two days. Some might say obsessively. And there may have been some alcohol involved. (And while I’m still too much of an eternal pessimist to feel good right now, I’m at least feeling better than I was yesterday or the day before. So there’s that.) You add that to the fact that there are only three episodes of Supernatural left (two after tonight) and let’s just say there’s a non-zero chance that alcohol is still involved. So please forgive any excessive errors tonight, I’ll try to keep them to a minimum.



It’s strange how I’m feeling coming up to the end of this long-running show I’ve been watching since it aired 15 years ago. First, I know that it’s time. The show has explored about as much as it’s possible for it to explore. There has been more than one recycled plot, reskinned to give it a new flavour, but still as predictable as before. That’s not to say there haven’t been good things about the show, but, well, I’m a die-hard fan and they completely lost me in the middle of last season. It picked up there at the end, but yeah, it’s time.



Second, I am excited about what’s going to happen with this season and the end of the show. I want to know how it’s all gonna fall out, how they’ll go up against a god. I have had a lot of ideas over the years about how the show would end, now I wanna see how close I got, and what the showrunners ideas were for wrapping everything up.



But third, I’m also sad about the end. As I said, I’ve been tuning into this show for the past 15 years. It’s an old friend by now and it’s going to be hard to say goodbye. I don’t know if any of you are big readers, especially of multi-book series, like I am, but it’s similar to coming to the end of one of those series. You want to know how it all ends, and read on with abandon as you get caught up in the climax and the (hopefully) fast pace as the characters drive towards the end. But there’s a part of you that thinks about putting the book down for a bit, because as anxious as you are to see the end, you also know it means that you’re done with this world, these characters, and that’s a sad place to be. You hope to prolong it a bit by just waiting to read that next chapter for an hour, a day, a week.* I’ve heard there are some people who never watched the last episode of Firefly so it wouldn’t have to be over for them. Now, I’m not that kind of person, I need to see how it all plays out way too much to just not ever find out, but I do get the impulse to do so. And I’m really feeling that with Supernatural. I can’t believe we’re almost there. But…it is time….and I want to see how it ends. So, to that end, let’s all jump in and drown in the despair.



*Yes, I know you can always re-read or re-watch a show to go back to that world and those characters, but we all know it’s not quite the same as the first time through. That first time is magical in a way subsequent ones aren’t. Sure, you may pick up on more on your next trips through, may understand the work on a deeper level…but it’s not magical. That magic is what I’m trying to prolong.

