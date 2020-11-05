Drawvocado #5: Re-Draw

Hello everyone and welcome to the fifth Drawvocado! What the heck is that, you ask? It’s a drawing game for avocados! It’s very simple, top level comments are requests, and replies are drawings. Each Drawvocado thread will have a theme for the drawings.

This time, we’ll be drawing on each others’ pictures. The requestor will post a picture, such as one of themselves, or their pets, and the responses will be edited versions of those pictures to enhance them.

Example: Call him Dr. Tutt. He’s not a real doctor but he is a real Tutt he is an actual Tutt.

Feel free to take artistic liberties with drawings. Add as much or little as you like!

Can’t draw well? That’s fine! Just give someone an evil goatee!

Don’t have a fancy drawing program? Try using paint or draw on a piece of paper and take a picture! (GIMP is also free)

The goal here is to have fun and play around so be kind and don’t take things too hard if someone’s drawing isn’t the best or if you don’t get a ton of responses.

