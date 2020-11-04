Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Good Things And Happy Thoughts! (11/04/2020)

Apparently there’s a local election going on somewhere this week. At the time of me writing this, it is as of yet unclear how that will turn out. So … let’s forget about all that and talk happy thoughts! Good things in your relationship life, past, present, or hopefully future, dreams, hypotheticals, anything which gives you a warm and fuzzy feeling!

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

