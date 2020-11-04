Comic Book Chat – Justice League of Bwahahaha

Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Justice League Dork/Dork Avengers

Uatu the Watcher reveals an Earth conquered by the combined might of both Darkseid and Thanos. On this Earth, life is grim, harsh, and painful. The only thing that can conquer the reign of Darkseid and Thanos is the power of laughter. Blink and Nightcrawler must assemble a team of six C – List superheroes from across the multiverse in order to restore humor and save the world.

All Comic Characters and Comic Book Publishers are available to draft your team of Justice League Dork/Dork Avengers.

