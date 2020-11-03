The Election Day PT Brings You Love

Well we’ve been waiting a long time for this day. This marks the culmination of a lot of political labor. And I’m not just talking about the political apparatuses, I mean for all of us. What I’m trying to say is shit’s been real stressful. I think today’s header is just going to feature some chillout tunes and some hopeful tunes of steely determination. I encourage everyone to contribute your own music.

A hummingbird salute to those doing poll work today. Thank you!

show em what some hillbillies can do

I’m bound for glory

quick 5

I love this song.

This is the full album. I couldn’t find individual cuts.

Okay, I don’t want to make the scroll overly long. I’ll probably post what I’m listening to in the evening. I’ve actually got to go into work tomorrow so I’ll be distracted during the day.

Please, please, please remember this is very stressful for everyone. Please be mindful before you post and please be mindful before you reply. This is a place where we gather for communion and community. Let’s support and build each other up. There is a time for everything and I believe now is the time to tend our gardens.

Don’t step on the flowers. Smoke em if you got em.

