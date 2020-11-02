Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Nov. 2

Here are today’s contestants:

Regan, an ESL teacher, comes from a family of instructors;

Garrett, a librarian, won a dog karaoke contest; and

Carmela, a biotech researcher, works in the field of immunity. Carmela is a two-day champ with winnings of $37,201.

Carmela extended her comfortable lead on DD3 and was never seriously challenged, coasting into FJ with $18,200 vs. $5,800 for Garrett and $3,000 for Regan.

DD1, $1,000 – SWEET TOME ALABAMA – This 1959 Tuscumbia-set play about a steadfast teacher & a stubborn young girl is the state’s official outdoor drama (Regan lost $1,000 from her score of $1,200.)

DD2, $1,600 – ONCE-POPULAR FIRST NAMES – Meaning “noble” (remember the Roman social class), this girls’ name was in the top 5 in the U.S. in the 1940s (Regan added $1,000 to her total of $0.)

DD3 – $2,000 – WORLD GEOGRAPHY – Azerbaijan’s Baku Archipelago lies within this huge body of water (Carmela won $5,000 from her score of $12,400 vs. $4,200 for Regan.)

FJ – POLITICAL SPEECHES – At the 2004 DNC, Barack Obama used a fairly new metaphor, saying “pundits…slice & dice our country into” these 2 types of states

​​Everyone wrote their responses very quickly and were correct. Carmela stood pat with her $18,200 to win with a three-day total of $55,401.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue, no one knew the word for altruistic efforts for humanity from the Greek for “love of man” is philanthropy.

Pedantry corner: Kudos to Garrett for referring to the famed Italian polymath as “Leonardo” rather than “da Vinci”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Miracle Worker”? DD2 – What is Patricia? DD3 – What is the Caspian Sea? FJ – What are red and blue? (These two colors in any order were acceptable.)

