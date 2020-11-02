“In All Seriousness” Thread — Special Pre-Election Edition

Hello, everyone.

Welcome to a special edition of IAS, in this case, brought to you because of the election tomorrow. Yes, we all know we have the lovely PT for discussing this sort of thing normally, but those discussions can also come with the usual snarky humor that we all love here at The Avocado. However, on a day like today, some of us might need a more serious way to talk about this, a gentler ear to hear us, and perhaps most importantly, a shield from the “we’re all doomed” narrative that dominates a lot of the internet today.



So everyone relax, everyone try to comfort each other, and everyone can vent about their potential pre-election jitters. Just don’t use this thread as an excuse not to vote tomorrow and we’ll all be okay.

(Also, we’ll still have the normal IAS thread tomorrow as it is usually scheduled)

So, without further ado, here are the guidelines:

1. Be respectful. That goes without saying.

2. Keep discussions “serious.” We have plenty of other places to joke around around here, but sometimes people are in a place when they’re in a need for a hug instead of a yuk.

3. Try your best not to make anyone feel worse. In other words, if someone says “I’m worried Trump is going to start a war overseas,” don’t respond by saying, “Yeah, he’s definitely going to.” Also, please try to avoid making “we’re all going to die if the election doesn’t go well” jokes. We have plenty of space for making those in other topics.

4. If politics and/or religion are brought up (and they definitely will be in this case) , do not try to turn the conversation into an argument. We have other threads for that. This is a safe space and should please be treated as such.

5. I’m not a leader bean, so tend to the mods if there are any issues, but I’m pretty confident that everyone will be nice here.

6. If you bring up something controversial and don’t wish to have it turn into a debate, please say “I’m not looking for a debate here.” If someone says this in their post, everyone please respect that.

Well, that’s it. Have a peaceful night, everyone!

Choose kind.

And vote tomorrow!

