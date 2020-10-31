Public Domain Theater (Halloween Special): The Terror

Happy Halloween, everyone!

Welcome to a special, All Hallows’ Eve edition of Public Domain Theater, your home for the wonderful world of films that have (in the United States, at least) fallen into the public domain, and are free for everyone to see!

For your spooky delight this Halloween … well, stop me if this sounds familiar. A horror movie, starring Jack Nicholson, set in a remote mountain building, where what may be ghosts or may be the delusions of madness spur people to horrible violence. No, it’s not The Shining, it’s Roger Corman’s 1963 fright flick The Terror, featuring a pre-stardom Jack Nicholson and a post-stardom Boris Karloff squaring off in an old fashioned gothic ghost story.

It may not have the biggest scares, or the biggest budget (this is a Roger Corman production, after all), or the best script, or the best cinematography (or the best of anything, really), but it’s still a fun little outing, and with only an 80 minute runtime, it moves along at a crackerjack pace. At the very least, do yourself a favor and watch the opening credits, because those are legitimately totes creepy.

So come light up the Jack O’Lantern, sit down with a bowl of candy, and enjoy this Halloween diddy straight from the public domain!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...