The Crow Day Thread

October 30th is Devil’s Night, the day before All Hallows Eve. The Crow takes place on Devil’s Night. Rocker Eric Draven ( Brandon Lee) and his fiancée are brutally murdered on the day before their wedding. The crime goes unsolved. One year later, Eric returns from the grave to exact revenge on those that murdered him and the love of his life.

“People once believed that when someone dies, a crow carries their soul to the land of the dead. But sometimes, something so bad happens that a terrible sadness is carried with it and the soul can’t rest. Then sometimes, just sometimes, the crow can bring that soul back to put the wrong things right.”

I’m including a link to the soundtrack because it’s one of the best movie soundtracks of all time.

I hope you enjoyed my Halloween threads over the past month. Have a great day and be safe out there this weekend, especially if you take the kiddos trick or treating or if you go to any Halloween parties.

