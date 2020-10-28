Five Finger Discount: Xbox One

Let’s talk about our five favorite games from each platform, in anticipation of the next-gen launch in only two weeks! List and discuss your favorite five (or more!) titles from Microsoft’s Xbox One, released in 2013, as we leave Kinect in the dust, complete our review of the early 10s in gaming, and inch ever closer to that current-gen next-gen border.

Next time, it’s time to snap our fingers and switch it up with the hot handheld hybrid that fulfilled the Wii U’s potential, the Nintendo Switch!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...