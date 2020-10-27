The History Thread Takes a Break

Welcome all! It’s been a busy month here in the History Thread, and after the past few long-form articles I’m making a perfunctory header this week.

Next week, I will be taking Election Day off. Mostly because I plan to spend as little time online as possible to avoid stressing over the Fate of Democracy. I won’t object if someone wants to fill in, but I could use the day off.

This thread will return on November 10th, though it might be awhile before I write another longer piece. In the meantime, discuss whatever books, articles, documentaries, research, etc. you’ve partaken in since last week. And thanks as always for reading and posting.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...