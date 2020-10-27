Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Oct. 27

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Casey, a biology professor, was kissed by a sea lion for an hour;

Christa, a knowledge manager, rehabs houses with only eight saws; and

Brian, an educator, does all the shopping and cooking. Brian is a two-day champ with winnings of $35,401.

Brian found all three DDs for a net profit of $1,000 and withstood a challenge from Christa to pull away at the end of DJ, entering FJ with $15,400 vs. $10,600 for Christa and $3,600 for Casey.

DD1, $400 – I’M POSTING THIS ON TELEGRAM – As World War II began, the Royal Navy was cheered up by a telegram saying this politician “was back” (Brian won $3,000 from his leading score of $5,000.)

DD2, $2,000 – SOUTH AMERICA – This South American capital is named for an event not mentioned in the Bible but declared dogma by Pius Xii in 1950 (Brian lost $5,000 from his total of $11,400 vs. $7,800 for Christa.)

DD3, $1,600 – ASTRONOMY – AKA The Swan, this constellation in the northern sky is home to the first black hole discovered (Brian won $3,000 from his score of $7,200 vs. $7,800 for Christa.)

FJ – THE 13 COLONIES – Pride in the document under which this future state was governed from 1639 to 1662 led to its official state nickname

​​In the FJ category THE 13 COLONIES, everyone was incorrect.

Christa, instead of making a tiny wager to shut out Casey and take the win if Brian missed, instead bet $4,801, dropping to $5,799. That allowed Brian to hang on, as he gave back $5,900 for a victory worth $9,500 for a three-day total of $44,901.

Judging the judges: No one noticed that Casey, in third place at the start of DJ, was not given the chance to make the first selection. Alex acknowledged this prior to FJ, but said the judges determined that it didn’t have “a material effect on the outcome”. Probably true, although there’s no definitive way to know that.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue in a category about “encouraging” verbs, the players didn’t know the word before “out” meaning eradicate or before “for” to cheer on is root.

Shameless historical shilling: Seems that Sony can’t stop bragging about how they beat VHS to the market by a year in the 70s with Beta.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Churchill? DD2 – What is Asunción? DD3 – What is Cygnus? FJ – What is Connecticut?

