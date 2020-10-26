Jeopardy! recap for Oct. 26

Here are today’s contestants:

Jonathan, a financial regulator, was escorted out of a Tokyo Apple store;

Ariel, a wine-tasting room host, works at the oldest winery in California; and

Brian, an educator, lost 80 pounds this year. Brian is a one-day champ with winnings of $17,201.

Jonathan had a chance to take the lead late on DD3 but didn’t wager enough, so Brian had the advantage going into FJ with $13,200 vs. $9,000 for Jonathan and $2,800 for Ariel.

DD1, $800 – A QUIET PLACE – The phrase “silent running” originated with this type of vessel going quiet to avoid detection (Brian won $3,200 from his leading score of $6,400.)

DD2, $1,200 – A 5-MARTINI LIBRARY – In a Kurt Vonnegut novel, Bonnie, a cocktail waitress at the Holiday Inn, calls martinis this, the book’s title (Ariel lost $2,200 from her total of $4,600 vs. $10,000 for Brian.)

DD3, $1,200 – AIRPLANE MODE – This WWI fighter plane from the Sopwith Co. got its nickname from the hump-shaped gun housing in the front of the cockpit (Jonathan won $4,000 from his score of $8,600 vs. $15,200 for Brian.)

FJ – ANCIENT TEXTS – Developed in the 18th century B.C. & named for a ruler, it aimed to “settle all disputes & heal all injuries”

​​Jonathan gave the preferred response to FJ, and after what appeared to be an edit, Alex announced that Brian was also ruled to be correct. Brian added $5,000 to win with $18,200 for a two-day total of $35,401.

Triple Stumper of the day (with bonus pedantry): No one knew a hyphenated word for a cheap saloon that also describes “Women” in a Rolling Stones song is “Honky-tonk.” However, in the title of the song, “Honky Tonk” is not hyphenated.

Jeopardy!’s Greatest Hits: Long-time fans of the show should have associated the name Jake Barnes with “The Sun Also Rises”, which have appeared together in at least 18 clues over the past 30 years.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is a submarine? DD2 – What is “Breakfast of Champions”? DD3 – What is Camel? FJ – What is the Code of Hammurabi (Hammurabi’s Code)? Brian appeared to write “Homarabi’s”, but apparently the “Barry/Berry” rule does not apply here.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...