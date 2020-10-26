Albums By The Year: 1990

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
Our journey through the 90s ends the only way it could, at the beginning. Look forward to another “Best Of Decade” post next week before we start moving into the late 80s.
Fugazi – Repeater
Bad Religion – Against The Grain
Jane’s Addiction – Ritual De Lo Habitual
Angelo Badalamenti – Music from Twin Peaks
Salt-N-Pepa – Blacks’ Magic
Alice Donut – Mule
Unrest – Kustom Karnal Blackxploitation
Down By Law – Down By Law
Public Enemy – Fear Of A Black Planet
Alice In Chains – Facelift
Social Distortion – Social Distortion
Depeche Mode – Violator
Bell Biv Devoe – Poison
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – The Good Son
Ice Cube – AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted
The Breeders – Pod
Pixies – Bossanova
LL Cool J – Mama Said Knock You Out
The Replacements – All Shook Down
Helmet – Strap It On
Soundgarden – Louder Than Love
The Jesus Lizard – Head
The Flaming Lips – In A Priest Driven Ambulance
The Obsessed – The Obsessed
Revolting Cocks – Beers, Steers, + Queers