Albums By The Year: 1990

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

Our journey through the 90s ends the only way it could, at the beginning. Look forward to another “Best Of Decade” post next week before we start moving into the late 80s.

1990

Fugazi – Repeater

Bad Religion – Against The Grain

Jane’s Addiction – Ritual De Lo Habitual

Angelo Badalamenti – Music from Twin Peaks

Salt-N-Pepa – Blacks’ Magic

Alice Donut – Mule

Unrest – Kustom Karnal Blackxploitation

Down By Law – Down By Law

Public Enemy – Fear Of A Black Planet

Alice In Chains – Facelift

Social Distortion – Social Distortion

Depeche Mode – Violator

Bell Biv Devoe – Poison

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – The Good Son

Ice Cube – AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted

The Breeders – Pod

Pixies – Bossanova

LL Cool J – Mama Said Knock You Out

The Replacements – All Shook Down

Helmet – Strap It On

Soundgarden – Louder Than Love

The Jesus Lizard – Head

The Flaming Lips – In A Priest Driven Ambulance

The Obsessed – The Obsessed

Revolting Cocks – Beers, Steers, + Queers

