Albums By The Year: 1990

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

Our journey through the 90s ends the only way it could, at the beginning. Look forward to another “Best Of Decade” post next week before we start moving into the late 80s.

1990 Fugazi – Repeater Bad Religion – Against The Grain Jane’s Addiction – Ritual De Lo Habitual Angelo Badalamenti – Music from Twin Peaks Salt-N-Pepa – Blacks’ Magic Alice Donut – Mule Unrest – Kustom Karnal Blackxploitation Down By Law – Down By Law Public Enemy – Fear Of A Black Planet Alice In Chains – Facelift Social Distortion – Social Distortion Depeche Mode – Violator Bell Biv Devoe – Poison Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – The Good Son Ice Cube – AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted The Breeders – Pod Pixies – Bossanova LL Cool J – Mama Said Knock You Out The Replacements – All Shook Down Helmet – Strap It On Soundgarden – Louder Than Love The Jesus Lizard – Head The Flaming Lips – In A Priest Driven Ambulance The Obsessed – The Obsessed Revolting Cocks – Beers, Steers, + Queers [collapse]

