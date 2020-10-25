Halloween Havoc 1993 Day Thread

My friends and I usually hold a simulcast of old episodes of Raw and Smackdown once and awhile via the WWE Network and a text group chat.

My friends wanted to view an old WCW Halloween Havoc and the decision was made to watch the one from 1993.

The main event of the PPV was Big Van Vader vs Cactus Jack in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match.

The undercard was stacked – some other matches included:

Ravishing Rick Rude vs “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair – WOOOOOOO!

Stunning Steve Austin vs Dustin Runnels

Lord Steven Regal vs British Bulldog

Marcus Bagwell and 2 Cold Scorpio vs The Nasty Boys

Mr. Wonderful vs Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

