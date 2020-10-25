AVOCADO Games Schedule: Pregaming

So several people have voiced interest in an AVOCADO game schedule so we can get together a play a couple rounds of some games.

But before I get into scheduling, I’d like to make sure there is enough interest in particular games before I start putting effort into scheduling. If a game only has interest from 2-3 people, I think it would just be best to let them sort that out by themselves and that my energy would best be spent elsewhere.

So to make sure that everything is done in an orderly fashion, here is how its going to work:

Under the comment GAMES, I’ll be replying with the current major systems of multiplayer: Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Phone and Crossplatform (can play with other players regardless of system). Under those, reply with the game you want to be part of the schedule. If someone has already said the game you want to be part of the schedule, upvote them as a sign of support for the game. Please refrain from commenting under that thread outside of your suggestions for games.

After about a week from today, I’ll start making polls to figure out how to accommodate the most people possible for games that have interest. While I have a pretty good idea of how I’m going to start scheduling (probably going to be via Doodle), any suggestions are welcome.

And to make everything perfectly clear, I will not be hosting any of these games, mostly due to my awful wi-fi. We’ll be figuring who will be hosting when I start posting polls.

If there is any questions, feel free to comment under Questions

