Supernatural – s15e16 – Drag Me Away (From You) – (Not So) Live Chat

Okay guys, I totally messed up and didn’t realize Thursday was Thursday until after 11pm on Thursday. I thought it was Wednesday. Ah, the joys of no set schedule to remind you what day it is! Good thing it’s set to automatically record on my DVR! So, no “live” chat tonight, but I will still be commenting on the episode as I watch it. At least I can pause while I type now, so I don’t miss anything. I will (as long as I remember it’s Thursday) be back to actual live chats next week. This is what reminders are for on my phone. At least I wasn’t obsessing over how few episodes there are until Supernatural is over! Well, I wasn’t…….

