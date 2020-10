Hi Politicadoes! I don’t have much time, they could be here at any moment! I’m sure the debate was horrible in some way and you all want to talk about it, so just do that!

Remember the rules. No McSquirrelling, let us know about claims, meme spiral if you must, but do you really want to?

AND FOR EVERYONE’S SAKE, DO NOT ENGAGE IN HOG POGGLE.

Also, no Ben Garrison.

Have a nice Friday!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...