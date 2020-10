BOO! is the terrifying debut triller written by Canadian novelist Donald Dane. A virtual tour-de-force of horror, the novel grips at the fear deep inside the reader’s psyche refusing to let go.

Here’s a spoiler-free excerpt:

“BOO!”

If you’re brave enough, I also recommend Donald Dane’s even scarier follow up novel; “Hey, There’s A Spider On Your Back!”. I’ll warn you, though, it’s not for the faint of heart.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...