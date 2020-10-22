The Final Presidential Debate Live Thread

Here is a thread to talk about the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden taking place in Belmont University, Nashville, and celebrate the fact we’ll never have to suffer through another. It begins at 9 p.m. Eastern and will run for 90 minutes; Kristen Welker of NBC News will be moderating.

The debate will be divided into six segments to address six separate topics:

Fighting Covid-19

American Families

Race in America

Climate Change

National Security

Leadership

The candidates’ microphones will turned off while their opponent is speaking for the opening two minutes of each of the segments; after that, chaos can take the reins again.

Please remember site rules and don’t forget to be kind to one another.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...