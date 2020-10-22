Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What’s your favorite mockumentary type show?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22ND, 2020:

Cadaver (Netflix)

Chelsea Handler: Evolution (HBO Max)

Equal (HBO Max)

Presidential Debate (Various)

Unleashed Series Premiere (Nickelodeon)

Witches (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23RD, 2020:

American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself (Showtime)

Bad Hair (Hulu)

Barbarians (Netflix)

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You (Apple TV+)Christmas On Ice (Lifetime)

Gold Rush Season Premiere (Discovery)

How To With John Wilson (HBO)

Mirzapur (Amazon)

Move (Netflix)

Once Upon A Snowman (Disney+)

On The Rocks (Apple TV+)Over The Moon (Netflix)

Perdida (Netflix)

Put A Ring On It Series Premiere (OWN)

Ready To Love Season Premiere (OWN)

The Big Fib (Disney+)

The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (Amazon)

The Queen’s Gambit Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Rise & Fall Of The Spanish King (True Royalty TV)

The Undoing (HBO Max)

Trapped By My Father’s Killer (LMN)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24TH, 2020:

Christmas Tree Lane (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Christmas Unwrapped (Lifetime)

CLint Eastwood: Hollywood Outlaw (Reelz)

Jingle Bell Bride (Hallmark)

The Battle Of Alcatraz (Reelz)

The Pom Pom Murders (LMN)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25TH, 2020:

Chateau Christmas (Hallmark)

Deliver By Christmas (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Forever Christmas (Lifetime)

Paranormal Caught on Camera: Top 100 (Travel)

The Undoing (HBO Max)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26TH, 2020:

Generation Nation: A PBS American Portrait Story (PBS)

Independent Lens: Represent (PBS)

Shock Docs: Amityville Horror House (Travel)

The Creepshow Halloween Special (Shudder)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27TH, 2020:

Shock Docs: The Exorcism Of Roland Doe (Travel)

The Dakota Entrapment Tapes Series Premiere (Sundance Now)

Women Remaking America (PBS)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28TH, 2020:

Big Brother Season Twenty-Two Finale (CBS)

Nova: Can We Cool The Planet? (PBS)

Secrets Of The Saqqara Tomb (Netflix)

Shock Docs: This Is Halloween (Travel)

Nature: Australian Bushfire Rescue (PBS)

