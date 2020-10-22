Color Outside the Lines: Spooky Stories, Cultural Horror

Hello! And welcome to Color Outside the Lines, a weekly discussion space for people of color.

Thread Rules

We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode. Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable. Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags. Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)

Prompt

Sorry to be a day late folks! If I don’t schedule the thread the night before I only have time to throw these up if work allows and oftentimes, the time just isn’t there.

Today we’re talking cultural horror, folk horror, fictional horror, any celebration or exploration of spooky things. What are your favorite horror tales? Horror films? Horror stories? Not a fan in general?

As always, we’re off next week (I post this thread the first three Wednesdays of the month) but just a reminder that if anyone wants to write a Wednesday thread for the last Wednesday of the month, just let me know! Or, if you’d ever like me to throw up an open topic, I’d be happy to do so.

