Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 4

We’re down to the final four!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, October 23rd at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Ico ICO -You Were There- 8 10 Iridion II Citizen Discharged The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker The Great Sea 9 11 Katamari Damacy Lonely Rolling Star Katamari Damacy Katamari on the Rocks 14 8 Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Snake Eater Ico Castle in the Mist 11 8 Guilty Gear XX Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead)

A bunch of close ones this time, fitting for this late round. Iridion II continues its crazy run, defeating emergent favortie -You Were There-. Katamari Damacy puts 2 songs into the semifinals, as Lonely Rolling Star guts one out against Wind Waker and Katamari on the Rocks makes Snake Eater give its life, not for honor, but for YOOOOOOOOUUUUUUUU. Finally, Holy Orders’ charmed run comes to an end against Ico’s Castle in the Mist.

Will we get an all Katamari finale? Or can either Ico or Iridion II crash the party?

Fun Stats:

Spoiler Top 4 By Game: 2 Songs: Katamari Damacy 1 Song: Ico (-1)

Iridion II Remember The Fallen: Guilty Gear XX

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Top 4 By Platform: PS2: 3 songs (2 games)

Game Boy Advance: 1 song (1 game) [collapse]

