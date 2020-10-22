Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 4

We’re down to the final four!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Previous Round Results:

IcoICO -You Were There-810Iridion IICitizen Discharged
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind WakerThe Great Sea911Katamari DamacyLonely Rolling Star
Katamari DamacyKatamari on the Rocks148Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake EaterSnake Eater
IcoCastle in the Mist118Guilty Gear XXHoly Orders (Be Just or Be Dead)

A bunch of close ones this time, fitting for this late round. Iridion II continues its crazy run, defeating emergent favortie -You Were There-. Katamari Damacy puts 2 songs into the semifinals, as Lonely Rolling Star guts one out against Wind Waker and Katamari on the Rocks makes Snake Eater give its life, not for honor, but for YOOOOOOOOUUUUUUUU. Finally, Holy Orders’ charmed run comes to an end against Ico’s Castle in the Mist.

Will we get an all Katamari finale? Or can either Ico or Iridion II crash the party?

Fun Stats:

Top 4 By Game:

2 Songs:

  • Katamari Damacy  

1 Song:

  • Ico (-1)
  • Iridion II 

Remember The Fallen:

  • Guilty Gear XX 
  • Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater 
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker 

Top 4 By Platform:

PS2: 3 songs (2 games)
Game Boy Advance: 1 song (1 game)

