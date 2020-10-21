Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 8

It’s the quarterfinals! Just 8 songs left; who will make the final four?

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, October 22nd at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

IcoICO -You Were There-119Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und BöseFatal Fight (Jin & Margulis)
Iridion IICitizen Discharged98Gitaroo ManThe Legendary Theme
Final Fantasy XTo Zanarkand1313The Legend of Zelda: The Wind WakerThe Great Sea
Super Smash Bros. MeleeJungle Japes320Katamari DamacyLonely Rolling Star
Katamari DamacyKatamari on the Rocks139Iridion IISee The Sun Burn
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake EaterSnake Eater128Cave StoryMoonsong
Cave StoryLast Battle216IcoCastle in the Mist
Guilty Gear XXHoly Orders (Be Just or Be Dead)129Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year DoorMain Theme

One tie: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker – The Great Sea moves on over Final Fantasy X – To Zanarkand. Also of note, that tie happened at 13 votes; just a few rounds ago that would have meant a safe victory. Things are really heating up as we come down the stretch.

Fun Stats:

Spoiler

Top 8 By Game:

2 Songs:

  • Ico 
  • Katamari Damacy  

1 Song:

  • Iridion II (-1)
  • Guilty Gear XX 
  • Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater 
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker 

Remember The Fallen:

  • Cave Story (-2)
  • Final Fantasy X 
  • Gitaroo Man  
  • Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door 
  • Super Smash Bros. Melee  
  • Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse 

Initial favorites Final Fantasy X and Super Smash Bros. Melee are both out, as new favorites Ico and Katamari Damacy control half the field. Iridion II falls to the one song tier, while Cave Story falls out of the tournament altogether.

Songs By Platform:

Songs by platform:

  • PS2: 5 songs (3 games)
  • GameCube: 1 song (1 game)
  • Game Boy Advance: 1 song (1 game)
  • Arcade: 1 song (1 game) 

The PS2 continues to be dominant. The GameCube is no longer special, on the brink along with the GBA and Arcade. And the PC is out entirely with the elimination of Cave Story.

[collapse]