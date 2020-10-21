Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 8

It’s the quarterfinals! Just 8 songs left; who will make the final four?
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, October 22nd at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Ico
|ICO -You Were There-
|11
|9
|Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse
|Fatal Fight (Jin & Margulis)
|Iridion II
|Citizen Discharged
|9
|8
|Gitaroo Man
|The Legendary Theme
|Final Fantasy X
|To Zanarkand
|13
|13
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|The Great Sea
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Jungle Japes
|3
|20
|Katamari Damacy
|Lonely Rolling Star
|Katamari Damacy
|Katamari on the Rocks
|13
|9
|Iridion II
|See The Sun Burn
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Snake Eater
|12
|8
|Cave Story
|Moonsong
|Cave Story
|Last Battle
|2
|16
|Ico
|Castle in the Mist
|Guilty Gear XX
|Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead)
|12
|9
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|Main Theme
One tie: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker – The Great Sea moves on over Final Fantasy X – To Zanarkand. Also of note, that tie happened at 13 votes; just a few rounds ago that would have meant a safe victory. Things are really heating up as we come down the stretch.
Fun Stats:
Top 8 By Game:
2 Songs:
- Ico
- Katamari Damacy
1 Song:
- Iridion II (-1)
- Guilty Gear XX
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
Remember The Fallen:
- Cave Story (-2)
- Final Fantasy X
- Gitaroo Man
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
- Super Smash Bros. Melee
- Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse
Initial favorites Final Fantasy X and Super Smash Bros. Melee are both out, as new favorites Ico and Katamari Damacy control half the field. Iridion II falls to the one song tier, while Cave Story falls out of the tournament altogether.
Songs By Platform:
Songs by platform:
- PS2: 5 songs (3 games)
- GameCube: 1 song (1 game)
- Game Boy Advance: 1 song (1 game)
- Arcade: 1 song (1 game)
The PS2 continues to be dominant. The GameCube is no longer special, on the brink along with the GBA and Arcade. And the PC is out entirely with the elimination of Cave Story.