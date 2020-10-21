Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 8

It’s the quarterfinals! Just 8 songs left; who will make the final four?

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, October 22nd at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Ico ICO -You Were There- 11 9 Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse Fatal Fight (Jin & Margulis) Iridion II Citizen Discharged 9 8 Gitaroo Man The Legendary Theme Final Fantasy X To Zanarkand 13 13 The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker The Great Sea Super Smash Bros. Melee Jungle Japes 3 20 Katamari Damacy Lonely Rolling Star Katamari Damacy Katamari on the Rocks 13 9 Iridion II See The Sun Burn Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Snake Eater 12 8 Cave Story Moonsong Cave Story Last Battle 2 16 Ico Castle in the Mist Guilty Gear XX Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) 12 9 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Main Theme

One tie: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker – The Great Sea moves on over Final Fantasy X – To Zanarkand. Also of note, that tie happened at 13 votes; just a few rounds ago that would have meant a safe victory. Things are really heating up as we come down the stretch.

Fun Stats:

Spoiler Top 8 By Game: 2 Songs: Ico

Katamari Damacy 1 Song: Iridion II (-1)

Guilty Gear XX

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Remember The Fallen: Cave Story (-2)

Final Fantasy X

Gitaroo Man

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Super Smash Bros. Melee

Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse Initial favorites Final Fantasy X and Super Smash Bros. Melee are both out, as new favorites Ico and Katamari Damacy control half the field. Iridion II falls to the one song tier, while Cave Story falls out of the tournament altogether. Songs By Platform: Songs by platform: PS2: 5 songs (3 games)

GameCube: 1 song (1 game)

Game Boy Advance: 1 song (1 game)

Arcade: 1 song (1 game) The PS2 continues to be dominant. The GameCube is no longer special, on the brink along with the GBA and Arcade. And the PC is out entirely with the elimination of Cave Story. [collapse]

