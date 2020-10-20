Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 16

The final week of playoffs continues, as we advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, October 21st at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Luigi’s MansionMain Theme812IcoICO -You Were There-
Katamari DamacyThe Moon and the Prince810Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und BöseFatal Fight (Jin & Margulis)
Iridion IICitizen Discharged126The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of SeasonsTarm Ruins
Gitaroo ManThe Legendary Theme1110Super Smash Bros. MeleeFountain of Dreams
Final Fantasy XTo Zanarkand118Silent Hill 3You’re Not Here
Kingdom HeartsSimple and Clean1011The Legend of Zelda: The Wind WakerThe Great Sea
Shadow HeartsConveyor Belt For Killers1010Super Smash Bros. MeleeJungle Japes
Gitaroo ManBorn to be Bone512Katamari DamacyLonely Rolling Star
Katamari DamacyKatamari on the Rocks118Ys VI: The Ark of NapishtimErnst
Iridion IISee The Sun Burn133Ys VI: The Ark of NapishtimUltramarine Deep
WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!Drifting Away511Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake EaterSnake Eater
Cave StoryMoonsong116Sonic HeroesMystic Mansion
Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-Seventh Moon89Cave StoryLast Battle
IcoCastle in the Mist143Suikoden IIIExceeding Love
Guilty Gear XXHoly Orders (Be Just or Be Dead)116Puyo Pop FeverTaisen 4 (Final Boss Theme)
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year DoorMain Theme109Unlimited SaGaBattle Theme I

Lots of close ones; we’re at the point in the tournament where 10 votes is no longer a safe lead. Only one tie though; Super Smash Bros. Melee – Jungle Japes will advance past Shadow Hearts – Conveyor Belt For Killers. Elsewhere, our #1 overall seed, Luigi’s Mansion – Main Theme, has fallen, along with our final Hikari. Last time, when Kingdom Hearts went down to just “Simple and Clean”, I forgot to make a “Kingdom Hearts is Hikari!” joke, and now it’s too late. For shame.

Fun Stats:

Top 16 By Game:

2 Songs:

  • Katamari Damacy (-1) 
  • Cave Story 
  • Ico 
  • Iridion II 

1 Song:

  • Gitaroo Man (-1) 
  • Super Smash Bros. Melee (-1) 
  • Final Fantasy X 
  • Guilty Gear XX 
  • Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater 
  • Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door 
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker 
  • Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse 

Remember The Fallen:

  • Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim (-2) 
  • Kingdom Hearts 
  • Luigi’s Mansion 
  • Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-
  • Puyo Pop Fever
  • Shadow Hearts 
  • Silent Hill 3 
  • Sonic Heroes 
  • Suikoden III
  • The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
  • Unlimited SaGa 
  • WarioWare, Inc: Mega Microgame$! 

We continue to have a big jumble near the top, as Katamari Damacy falls by one song to join Cave Story, Ico, and Iridion II in a tie for first. I’m not sure I’ve given Iridion II a shout-out here before, but it definitely deserves one. A game I hadn’t heard of before (and I doubt I’m alone), it’s the sole GBA game still in it, and in the top 16 it’s tied for first with some true heavyweights.

Melee loses another song, joining previous favorites like Final Fantasy X and Wind Waker on the 1 song tier. Kingdom Hearts, another early favorite, is out entirely, along with Ys VI, a later developing contender.

Top 16 By Platform:

  • PS2: 8 songs (6 games)
  • GameCube: 3 songs (3 games)
  • PC: 2 songs (1 game)
  • Game Boy Advance: 2 songs (1 game)
  • Arcade: 1 song (1 game)

With Sonic Heroes, Oracle of Seasons, and Macross 7 out, we say goodbye to both the Game Boy Color and “Multiplatform”. The PS2 controls have the field, to no one’s surprise. The GameCube still has some representation, while the PC, GBA, and Arcade are each down to a single contender apiece, even though the first two have two songs still in it.

