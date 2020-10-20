Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 16

The final week of playoffs continues, as we advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, October 21st at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Luigi’s Mansion Main Theme 8 12 Ico ICO -You Were There- Katamari Damacy The Moon and the Prince 8 10 Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse Fatal Fight (Jin & Margulis) Iridion II Citizen Discharged 12 6 The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons Tarm Ruins Gitaroo Man The Legendary Theme 11 10 Super Smash Bros. Melee Fountain of Dreams Final Fantasy X To Zanarkand 11 8 Silent Hill 3 You’re Not Here Kingdom Hearts Simple and Clean 10 11 The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker The Great Sea Shadow Hearts Conveyor Belt For Killers 10 10 Super Smash Bros. Melee Jungle Japes Gitaroo Man Born to be Bone 5 12 Katamari Damacy Lonely Rolling Star Katamari Damacy Katamari on the Rocks 11 8 Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Ernst Iridion II See The Sun Burn 13 3 Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Ultramarine Deep WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$! Drifting Away 5 11 Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Snake Eater Cave Story Moonsong 11 6 Sonic Heroes Mystic Mansion Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy- Seventh Moon 8 9 Cave Story Last Battle Ico Castle in the Mist 14 3 Suikoden III Exceeding Love Guilty Gear XX Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) 11 6 Puyo Pop Fever Taisen 4 (Final Boss Theme) Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Main Theme 10 9 Unlimited SaGa Battle Theme I

Lots of close ones; we’re at the point in the tournament where 10 votes is no longer a safe lead. Only one tie though; Super Smash Bros. Melee – Jungle Japes will advance past Shadow Hearts – Conveyor Belt For Killers. Elsewhere, our #1 overall seed, Luigi’s Mansion – Main Theme, has fallen, along with our final Hikari. Last time, when Kingdom Hearts went down to just “Simple and Clean”, I forgot to make a “Kingdom Hearts is Hikari!” joke, and now it’s too late. For shame.

Fun Stats:

Spoiler Top 16 By Game: 2 Songs: Katamari Damacy (-1)

Cave Story

Ico

Iridion II 1 Song: Gitaroo Man (-1)

Super Smash Bros. Melee (-1)

Final Fantasy X

Guilty Gear XX

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse Remember The Fallen: Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim (-2)

Kingdom Hearts

Luigi’s Mansion

Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-

Puyo Pop Fever

Shadow Hearts

Silent Hill 3

Sonic Heroes

Suikoden III

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

Unlimited SaGa

WarioWare, Inc: Mega Microgame$! We continue to have a big jumble near the top, as Katamari Damacy falls by one song to join Cave Story, Ico, and Iridion II in a tie for first. I’m not sure I’ve given Iridion II a shout-out here before, but it definitely deserves one. A game I hadn’t heard of before (and I doubt I’m alone), it’s the sole GBA game still in it, and in the top 16 it’s tied for first with some true heavyweights. Melee loses another song, joining previous favorites like Final Fantasy X and Wind Waker on the 1 song tier. Kingdom Hearts, another early favorite, is out entirely, along with Ys VI, a later developing contender. Top 16 By Platform: PS2: 8 songs (6 games)

GameCube: 3 songs (3 games)

PC: 2 songs (1 game)

Game Boy Advance: 2 songs (1 game)

Arcade: 1 song (1 game) With Sonic Heroes, Oracle of Seasons, and Macross 7 out, we say goodbye to both the Game Boy Color and “Multiplatform”. The PS2 controls have the field, to no one’s surprise. The GameCube still has some representation, while the PC, GBA, and Arcade are each down to a single contender apiece, even though the first two have two songs still in it. [collapse]

