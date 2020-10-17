The Spooky 10/17 Day Thread Appreciates Muppets Eating Muppets

I bet you thought I was going to bring up Uncle Deadly as a spooky muppet. NO. Uncle Deadly is a TRASH MUPPET who has been artificially promoted in modern Muppets and does not hold a candle to classic Uncle Deadly, who I appreciated before he was cool.

There is a quote attributed to Jim Henson about writing Muppet sketches:

It all ends in one of two ways: either someone gets eaten or something blows up. Jim Henson

One of the earliest instances of the former was variety-show-era sketch in which Kermit is eaten by Big V, whose nose resembles a worm. This sketch would later make its way into The Muppet Show with Lenny the Lizard taking Kermit’s place and Gorgon Heap taking Big V’s place

Kermit and Big V

Lenny and Gorgon Heap

Monch

Gorgon Heap would be one of the more prolific Muppet devourers, joined by other monstrous Muppets, including Behemoth, Mean Mama, Big Mean Carl, and many unnamed utility Muppets. If any of you plebians remember Wayne and Wanda from my last Muppetpost, obviously there is a sketch where Gorgon Heap eats Wayne.

And don’t @ me about all of the talking food Muppets, you know that that’s not what I’m here to talk about.

Have a good Day Thread and remember: I appreciate The Muppets on a much deeper level than you.

