Dafoe: The Nominations

Born in July, 1955, in Appleton, Wisconsin, Willem Defoe has been one of our most consistently strange actors of the past 4 decades. He has moved easily between Blockbusters and Barely Affordable Independent films. 6 of the movies he has been in have been up for Best Picture.

He has been nominated for 4 Academy Awards, 3 Golden Globes, 4 SAG Awards, 4 Critics Choice Awards, 2 Golden Raspberry Awards, and 2 St. Louis Film Critics Awards *ahem*.

Imagine if he would win one?

But he has! 2 out of 4 Independent Spirit Awards, 2 out of 2 Los Angeles Film Critics Awards, 1 National Board Review Award, 1 out of 2 National Society of Film Critics Awards, and 3 Venice Film Festival Awards for the same Film!

He has not been been pigeon holed into one type. He is one of our comsumate Character Actors. But which one is our Favorite Willem Dafoe Movies?

Only YOU can decide! And I will be in Connecticut all week with the Fall Foliage, so you have PLENTY OF TIME to nominate your favorites! We’ll pick this up Halloween Week. Good luck!

