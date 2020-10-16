Job Rants Thread – 10/16/2020 – Working From Home XXXI: Weathering The Work

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

So, believe it or not, this entry will actually be my first presence on our erstwhile Avocado in over a week. Before anyone asks, no, I still love it here, and all of you. It’s just that, with work being what it is, and the weather in my neck of the woods for the past few days being, let’s say… “Appropriately bleak” for this time of year, (thanks, Delta!) it hasn’t exactly been conductive to being sociable; even through a screen. Thankfully however, it seems that nature has taken pity on this poor, entrapped soul and given him enough sun and Vitamin D in the last day or so to, if not decompress, at least come up with a few reasonably witty lines of text to justify his weekly column.

So, how’s it by you? Anyone else able to get out and about while the getting is good? The days are getting shorter, and very little bit helps.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: If anyone complains about you taking sun breaks, kindly remind them that you’ll have all winter to be trapped inside, thank you very much.

Annnnnd now, I’m sad.

