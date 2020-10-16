Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Oct. 16

Introducing today’s contestants:

Aanchal, an MBA student, did well at her Jeopardy!-themed surprise birthday party;

Aaron, an executive assistant, collects tattoos of national flowers; and

Kristin, an attorney, reads books and ranks pizzas. Kristin is a one-day champ with winnings of $2,700.

Kristin was the only player to finish in a positive direction in DJ compared to round one, which was good enough for the lead into FJ at $8,000 vs. $5,300 for Aaron. Aanchal missed both DDs in DJ and wound up in the red at -$200.

DD1, $600 – AMERICAN HISTORY – The oldest continuously settled city in America, it was named for the Bishop of Hippo (Aaron was correct right on the buzzer, adding $1,500 to his score of $3,000.)

DD2, $1,600 – ORDERS OF MAGNATUDE – Emerging from famine, this country opened up to the U.S. in 1972, & its first deal was to buy 13 American fertilizer factories (Aanchal dropped $2,000 from her total of $3,400 vs. $10,000 for Kristin.)

DD3, $1,200 – THE ENGLISH MONARCH WHEN… – Napoleon became Emperor of France (On the very next clue from the previous DD, Aanchal lost $1,000 from her score of $1,400.)

FJ – 20TH CENTURY AMERICAN MUSIC – The composer of this 1944 ballet piece said it “concerned a pioneer celebration…around a newly built farmhouse in the…hills”

​​Both players missed the FJ clue. Kristin dropped $2,700 to win with $5,300 for a two-day total of $8,000.

Wagering strategy: Kristin only needed to bet $2,601 to cover a possible double-up by Aaron on FJ, and would have forced Aaron to be correct on FJ and bet at least $100 to have a chance. By wagering $2,700, she created a potential tiebreaker situation if Aaron had bet $0.

That’s before our time: Even with being spotted “Elvis”, no one knew “My Aim is True” performer Elvis Costello, and I guess the players aren’t “Caddyshack” fans, as they didn’t get that Carl Spackler was played by Bill Murray.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is St. Augustine? DD2 – What is China? DD3 – Who was George III? FJ – What is “Appalachian Spring”?

