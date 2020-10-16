Friday New Music 10/16

Look! It’s Friday! Right there! There it is! There’s also some new music! Annie returns with a new album of pop, Micachu & the Shapes is now Good Happy Sad Bad and have a new album out that should be interesting. beabadoobee has a new one as well that’s probably going to be a lot of fun… there’s also a new HEALTH that looks like the collection of the collaborative singles they’d been putting out (Soccer Mommy, Youth Code, Xiu Xiu, 100gecs). And also the new Deep Sea Diver finally hits. A pretty full day of stuff I’m interested in!

A full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, what ever else, enjoy!:

— 214 – Exposure to Winds

— The Allman Brothers Band – The Best Show You Never Heard

— Altar of Gore – Obscure & Obscene

— Ammar El Sherei – Oriental Music (Vinyl Reissue)

— Andrée Burelli – De Sidera

— Angus Gill & Seasons of Change – 3 Minute Movies

— Annie – Dark Hearts

— Anthony Gomes – Containment Blues

— AntiMozdeBeast – AntiMozdeBeast II

— Artificial Eden – Artificial Eden EP

— Astrid S – Leave It Beautiful

— Ataraxia – Quasar

— Autechre – SIGN

— Autocatalytica – Powerclashing Maximalism

— B. Wurtz – Some Songs

— beabadoobee – Fake It Flowers

— Benny the Butcher – Burden Of Proof

— Bottled Up – Crystal

— Cf Watkins – BABYGIRL

— Chloe Castro – AMID EP

— Chris P. Thompson – True Stories & Rational Numbers

— Chuck Leah – Band of Ghosts

— Colin Lake – Forces of Nature

— Cordovas – Destiny Hotel

— CRi – Juvenile

— Cursed Blood – Taker of Life EP

— Cxloe – Heavy, Pt. 1 EP

— Cyril Cyril – Yallah Mickey Mouse

— The Damned – The Rockfield Files EP

— Daniel Bortz – Stay

— Darren Jessee – Remover

— DE3RA – Old Scratch

— The Dead Tongues – Transmigration Blues (Deluxe Edition)

— Deep Sea Diver – Impossible Weight

— Def Leppard – Hits Vegas

— Def Leppard – Hysteria at the O2

— Def Leppard – Live at Planet Hollywood

— Delaporte – Los Montañas

— Delmer Darion – Morning Pageants

— Dengue Dengue Dengue – Fiebre EP

— Dorian Electra – My Agenda

— Dougie Stu – Familiar Future

— Duane Allman – The Final Note

— Duncan Fellows – The Sadlands

— Eagles – Live From the Forum MMXVIII

— Ellen Fullman – Music for The Man Who Grew Common in Wisdom (Vinyl Reissue)

— Falcon – Nova

— False Gods – No Symmetry… Only Disillusion

— Falset – We Follow or Lead the Way

— Farley – Clocked

— Felivand – Nerve EP

— Folk Devils – Forever EP

— ford. – The Color of Nothing

— Foreign Air – Good Morning Stranger

— Freaks and Clown – Justice Elite

— Fuzztones – NYC

— Gauci – Heartbeat EP

— Giulia Millanta – Tomorrow is a Bird

— Goldmund – The Time It Takes

— Gone From My Sight – Twenty Twenty

— Good Happy Sad Bad (fka Micachu and the Shapes) – Shades

— Gord Downie (of The Tragically Hip) – Away Is Mine

— Grim Reaper Ride – Hellbilly Back to Underground

— Growing Concerns Poetry Collective – Big Dark Bright Futures

— Gulfer – Gulfer

— Harry Smith – The Harry Smith B-Sides

— Hayden Thorpe (of Wild Beasts) – Aerial Songs EP

— HEALTH – DISCO :: PART I

— Helena Deland – Someone New

— Henry Hall – Neato

— Holy Motors – Horse

— Holly – Dark Skies and Holy Grail

— Homeboy Sandman and Quelle Chris – Don’t Feed the Monster

— Ian Dury – Hit Me! The Best of Ian Dury

— iDKHOW – Razzmatazz

— Infera Bruo – Rites of the Nameless

— Jamie O’Neal – Sometimes

— JeGong (members of Mono) – I

— Jennifer Castle – Monarch Season (Digital Release)

— Jenny Sturgeon – The Living Mountain

— Jeremy Ivey – Waiting Out the Storm

— Joey Molland (of Badfinger) – Be True to Yourself

— Juletta + Ishan – If I Never Hit Land

— Julia Reidy – Vanish

— Jupiter Sprites – Holographic

— Katie Melua – Album No. 8

— Kelsey Wilson (of Wild Child) – Bitch EP

— Kenny Segal – Kenstrumentals Vol. 4: a lot on my plate releases

— Kevin Morby – Sundowner

— Kingdom of Giants – Passenger

— Kneel – Ailment

— Kulick – Yelling in a Quiet Neighborhood

— Kyd the Band – Season 3: The Realization EP

— Leah Belle Faser – Crossing Hermi’s Bridge EP

— Leith Ross – Motherwell EP

— Leyka – Level Up

— Leyla McCalla – Vari-Colored Songs

— Lost Symphony – Chapter II

— Lucy Deakin – I Got Bored EP

— Lunatraktors – Bonefires EP

— The Lungs – Psychic Tombs

— Mad Dogs – We Are Ready to Testify

— Mall Daze – Ash House

— Manu Grace – No Room for Error EP

— Marigolds+Monsters – Glow

— Marta Forseberg – New Love Music

— The Mastersons – Red, White & I Love You Too EP

— Matt Eckstine – Lil’ Blue

— Mav Karlo – Strangers Like Us

— Mayday Parade – Out of Here EP

— merci, mercy – no thank you, no thanks EP

— Michi – Sugarbaby EP

— Michael Scott Dawson – Nowhere, Middle Of

— Mike Larry Draw – Sharp Glasper Serving

— Milky Wimpshake – Confessions Of An English Marxist

— Mink’s Miracle Medicine – Thumbs Up Angel

— Mipso – Mipso

— Model Child – Dropout

— Molasses – Through the Hollow

— Monette – Monotony

— Moonlow – Who Are You

— Mr. Bison – Seaward

— Mr. Gnome – The Day You Flew Away

— mssv (Mike Baggetta, Stephen Hodges, Mike Watt) – Main Steam Stop Valve

— The Myopia Condition – Event Horizon

— Natalie Schlabs – Don’t Look Too Close

— Netherblade – Reborn

— Nevah Jolie – Game On EP

— Nikki O’Neil – World Is Waiting

— Ninja Sex Party – The Prophecy

— Norah Jones – Pick Me Up Off the Floor (Deluxe Edition)

— Oblivion Beach – Cold River Spell

— Odessey & Oracle – Crocorama

— The Oh Hellos – Zephyrus EP

— Omar Apollo – Apolonio

— Open Mike Eagle – Anime, Trauma and Divorce

— OSees – Metamorphosed

— Otik – Zero-Sum Game EP

— Papa Rosko – Papa Rosko

— Parker McCollum – Hollywood Gold EP

— Patrick Higgins – TOCSIN

— Paul Winter – Light of the Sun

— Pauwel – Pauwel EP

— Peel – Peel EP

— Percbuddy – Data Deliverance

— Pete Josef – I Rise with the Birds

— Peter Bernstein – What Comes Next

— The Phoenix Foundation – Friend Ship

— Pitbull – Lullaby Renditons of Pitbull

— Pluralone (Josh Klinghoffer) – I Don’t Feel Well

— Post Animal – Worried About You EP

— Psychobuildings – Blackout

— Pure Reason Revolution – The Dark Third

— Pure X – Rare Ecstasy : 2009 – 2019

— Pynkie – #37

— Qoniak – Mutatio

— Quattracenta – II

— Quintron & Miss Pussycat – Goblin Alert

— The Resistance Revival Chorus – This Joy

— Rich NxT – Know the Score

— Rid of Me – Broke Shit Demos

— Robin Hatch – Noise

— Saint Bodhi – Mad World

— Sam Roberts Band – All of Us

— Sammm. – Fresh Sheet Feeling EP

— Sasha Sloan – Only Child

— Savage Ga$p – the Long Halloween

— Seaway – Big Vibe

— Serial Killers (Xzibit, B-Real, and Demrick) – Summer of Sam

— Shitbats – Guano

— ShooterGang Kony – Still Kony 2

— Sir Chloe – Party Favors EP

— Sir Woman – Bitch EP

— The Slim Kings – The King’s County Classic

— Snowdrops – Volutes

— Son of Otis – Isolation

— SPAZA – UPRIZE!

— Spin Adrift – Enlightened in Eternity

— Star Insight – Across the Galaxy

— Starwolf – Astro Lobo EP

— Steam Train Hearts – Smoke & Cinder

— Steep Canyon Rangers – Arm In Arm

— St. Lucifer – FutureNoisePsychology EP

— The Struts – Strange Days

— Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass

— T-Rex Marathon – Days Without Incident

— Tanya Tucker – Live From the Troubadour

— Telepathic Band – Telepathic Mysteries Vol. 1

— Temple of the Fuzz Witch – Red Tide

— Tensnake – L.A.

— Terra Lightfoot – Consider the Speed

— Tetuzi Akiyama – Thaumaturgy (Vinyl Release)

— Throane – Une balle dans le pied EP

— Time and the Bell – O Solferino

— Tip “T.I.” Harris – The L.I.B.R.A

— Tom and His Computer – Future Ruins

— Tom Petty – Wildflowers & All the Rest

— Tomberlin – Projections

— Tommee Profitt – The Birth of a King

— Tommy Lee – ANDRO

— Torpa – Neon Plague

— TyFontaine – We Ain’t the Same

— Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown – Pressure

— Tyler Ramsey – Found a Picture of You EP

— United Shapes – Compound Shapes

— Upstairs – I Could Die Whenever

— The Vamps – Cherry Blossom

— Various Artists – All Things Considered Vol. 1

— Vesta – Odyssey

— Voodoo Six – Simulation Game

— Watch Clark – Generator Room

— Wayfarer – A Romance With Violence

— Wendy Eisenberg – Auto

— Wicketkeeper – Shonk

— The Wild Stares – Automatic Writing Machine

— William Elliott Whitmore – With You

— Woodkid – S16

— yllwshrk – I Am Aladdin

— Young Culture – Young Culture

— Zazou Bikaye – Mr. Manager (Reissue)

