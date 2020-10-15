Jeopardy! recap for Oct. 15

Today’s contestants are:

Kristin, an attorney from California, got married 10 days ago;

Daniel, an orthopedic surgeon from California, a Philadelphia Eagles fan who turned down expensive tickets to their Super Bowl win; and

Kevin, a story analyst from New Jersey, helps decide what books get made into movies. Kevin is a five-day champ with winnings of $111,301.

Daniel was in second place very late in DJ, and despite choosing from the upper rows in the remaining category, found DD3 and was correct to take a slim lead at $12,000 vs. $11,400 for Kristin. Champ Kevin, who was very quiet in DJ, trailed with $2,000.

DD1, $1,000 – A PAIR OF PENCE – Brought to England from Holland, this liquor was sold in shops promising, “Drunk for a penny, dead drunk for twopence” (Kevin lost $1,000 from his score of $2,800.)

DD2, $1,600 – WORLD HISTORY – This religion that has Hindu & Islamic influences arose in the Punjab in the early 16th century (Kristin dropped $2,000 from her total of $13,000 vs. $8,400 for Daniel.)

DD3 (video), $800 – AMERICAN PLAYWRIGHTS – (Shown is a photo of a man with glasses alongside a glamorous blonde) He’s the playwright seen here with his famous second wife (On the last clue of DJ, Daniel added $4,000 to his score of $8,000 vs. $11,400 for Kristin.)

FJ – PSYCHOLOGICAL TERMS – Physician “Cannonball Mike” Friedman defined this behavioral type & admitted the term applied to himself

​​Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Kristin made a risky wager of $8,700, but still had enough left to win with $2,700. The percentage play for Kristin would have been to bet less than $7,400 to lock out Kevin.

Triple Stumper of the day: Fans of the U.K.’s long-running “Catch Phrase” might have figured out the classic TV show that is the solution to the puzzle SPALOSTCE is “Lost in Space”.

Judging the judges: There appeared to be an edit when Daniel responded with “I’m a Savage”, after which he was shown just saying the correct song title “Savage”. Not sure what the issue was, since the established rule is that they will accept additional lyrics as long as they contain the right title.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is gin? DD2 – What is Sikhism? DD3 – Who was Arthur Miller? FJ – What is Type A?

