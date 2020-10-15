Best Video Game Tournament, 01-04: Top 64 (Part 1 of 2)

With two rounds of playoffs in the books, we move on to the top 64! It’s really heating up now!

Since it's the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours.

Or you can work ahead!

Voting will be live until Friday, October 16th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Dragon Roost Island 8 9 Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy- Seventh Moon The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Farewell Hyrule King 12 5 Parappa The Rapper 2 Sista Moosesha Zone of the Enders: The Fist of Mars Wetworks 5 10 Cave Story Last Battle Technictix TE 20 6 8 Final Fantasy XI Ronfaure Ico Castle in the Mist 13 4 Tales of Symphonia Full Force Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean Vitriolic a Stroke 10 9 The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Windfall Island Remember 11: The Age of Infinity All or None 2 14 Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1 Danger Suikoden III Exceeding Love 10 4 Trails in the Sky FC How to Walk in Liberl Guilty Gear XX Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) 10 6 Trails in the Sky FC Trails in the Skies Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga Preparing for Travel 8 10 Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner Beyond the Bounds Katamari Damacy Katamaritaino (Roll Me In) 7 10 Puyo Pop Fever Taisen 4 (Final Boss Theme) Super Smash Bros. Melee Brinstar Depths 12 7 Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Main Theme Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Main Theme 16 2 Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire Slateport City Unlimited SaGa Battle Theme EX 11 3 Super Monkey Ball 2 Monkey Shot ~ Expert Stage Final Fantasy X Prelude 4 13 Unlimited SaGa Battle Theme I Mega Man Battle Network 3 Boss Battle! (Boss Theme) 7 7 Katamari Damacy Gin & Tonic & Red Red Roses

One tie! I had to give it to an all time favorite, Mega Man Battle Network 3 – Boss Battle! (Boss Theme). Sory “Gin & Tonic & Red Red Roses”.

Elsewhere, our #3 seed, “Dragon Roost Island”, met an unfortunate end, falling by one to the little-known Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-‘s “Seventh Moon”. It’s the Best Video Game Song Tournament: anything can happen!

Fun Stats:

Spoiler Top 64 by song: 4 Songs: Katamari Damacy (-4)

Super Smash Bros. Melee (-3)

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (-2)

Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim 3 Songs: Iridion II (-2)

Kingdom Hearts (-1)

Ico 2 Songs: Final Fantasy X (-6)

Cave Story (-2)

Gitaroo Man (-1)

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (-1)

Unlimited SaGa (-1)

Mega Man Battle Network 3 1 Song: Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean (-2)

Tales of Symphonia (-2)

Technictix (-2)

Jet Set Radio Future (-1)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (-1)

Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire (-1)

Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne (-1)

Super Mario Sunshine (-1)

Zone of the Enders: The Second Runner (-1)

Baby Felix Halloween

Final Fantasy XI

Guilty Gear XX

Luigi’s Mansion

Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Metroid Prime

Puyo Pop Fever

Shadow Hearts

Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 1

Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill 3

Sonic Heroes

Suikoden III

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

Wario Ware, In: Mega Microgame$!

Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse

Zone of the Enders Remember The Fallen: Trails in the Sky FC (-4)

Final Fantasy Tactics Advance (-2)

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga (-2)

Mario Kart: Double Dash (-2)

Mega Man Battle Network (-2)

Parappa The Rapper 2 (-2)

Beats of Rage

Dynasty Warriors 4

Final Fantasy X-2

Fire Emblem

Halo: Combat Evolved

Legaia 2: Duel Saga

Mario Power Tennis

Remember 11: The Age of Infinity

Silent Hill 4

Soul Calibur II

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time

Super Monkey Ball 2

Wild Arms 3

Wild Arms Alter Code: F

Zone of the Enders: The First of Mars Shocking results all around. Early favorite Final Fantasy X has plummeted from 8 songs to just 2, and Trails in the Sky FC, which started the playoffs diversity locked and in 3rd place, is out of the tournament altogether after losing each of its remaining 4 songs. Katamari Damacy and Super Smash Bros. Melee retain their top placement, but each lose half of their songs (rounding down for Melee). But, in that 4-way tie for first (which also includes The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker) we see a new face: Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim. Trails in the Sky FC couldn’t hang, but we’ve got at least one Falcom RPG here; a perfect round is always impressive, doubly so in this bloodbath round. Top 64 by platform: PS2: 28 songs (18 games)

GameCube: 16 songs (9 games)

GBA: 8 songs (5 games)

PC: 6 songs (2 games)

Game Boy Color: 3 songs (3 games)

Xbox: 1 song (1 game)

Arcade: 1 song (1 game)

Multiplatform: 1 song (1 game) The GBA continues to fall back to earth, as the PS2 and GameCube are entrenched in 1st and 2nd place respectively. The Game Boy Color is holding it strong at 3 songs over 3 games, just like it has the entire playoffs. I guess you’ve got to be pretty danged good to get recognition as a GBC game by this point. [collapse]

