Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 128 (Part 4 of 4)

With the first round of playoffs in the books, we move on to the top 128! Hey, remember when people called this generation the “128 bit era” for a hot second? It wouldn’t have made any sense, but I’m kinda sad we don’t live in a world where some marketer’s trying to convince us the PS5 is 1,024 bit. Anyway.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, October 15th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Katamari Damacy Katamari on the Rocks 16 2 Unlimited SaGa Soaring Wings (2ch Mix Version) Soul Calibur II Under the Stars of Destiny 6 14 Kingdom Hearts Dearly Beloved Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Ernst 10 9 Katamari Damacy Angel Flavor’s Present Mega Man Battle Network 3 N1 Grand Prix! 14 4 Final Fantasy X Via Purifico Super Mario Sunshine Delfino Plaza 9 11 Iridion II See The Sun Burn Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim The Ruined City Kishgal 12 5 Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Demons Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Ultramarine Deep 10 9 Final Fantasy X Seymour’s Battle Theme Tales of Symphonia Fighting of the Spirit 10 7 Mega Man Battle Network Fire Field (FireMan’s Stage) Final Fantasy X-2 Nagi Heigen 10 14 Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire Route 113 Parappa The Rapper 2 Hair Scare 3 14 WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$! Drifting Away Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Snake Eater 13 4 Technictix Phone Dead Room Super Smash Bros. Melee Menu 1 5 13 Iridion II Crystal Symphony Cave Story Moonsong 13 7 Super Smash Bros. Melee Earthbound Beats of Rage Coretex- Ascension 6 12 The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Outset Island Final Fantasy X A Contest of Aeons 8 9 Sonic Heroes Mystic Mansion Ico Continue 15 1 Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Incarnation

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...