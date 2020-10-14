Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 128 (Part 4 of 4)

With the first round of playoffs in the books, we move on to the top 128! Hey, remember when people called this generation the “128 bit era” for a hot second? It wouldn’t have made any sense, but I’m kinda sad we don’t live in a world where some marketer’s trying to convince us the PS5 is 1,024 bit. Anyway.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Voting will be live until Thursday, October 15th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Katamari Damacy
|Katamari on the Rocks
|16
|2
|Unlimited SaGa
|Soaring Wings (2ch Mix Version)
|Soul Calibur II
|Under the Stars of Destiny
|6
|14
|Kingdom Hearts
|Dearly Beloved
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|Ernst
|10
|9
|Katamari Damacy
|Angel Flavor’s Present
|Mega Man Battle Network 3
|N1 Grand Prix!
|14
|4
|Final Fantasy X
|Via Purifico
|Super Mario Sunshine
|Delfino Plaza
|9
|11
|Iridion II
|See The Sun Burn
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|The Ruined City Kishgal
|12
|5
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Demons
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|Ultramarine Deep
|10
|9
|Final Fantasy X
|Seymour’s Battle Theme
|Tales of Symphonia
|Fighting of the Spirit
|10
|7
|Mega Man Battle Network
|Fire Field (FireMan’s Stage)
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Nagi Heigen
|10
|14
|Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire
|Route 113
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Hair Scare
|3
|14
|WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!
|Drifting Away
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Snake Eater
|13
|4
|Technictix
|Phone Dead Room
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Menu 1
|5
|13
|Iridion II
|Crystal Symphony
|Cave Story
|Moonsong
|13
|7
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Earthbound
|Beats of Rage
|Coretex- Ascension
|6
|12
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Outset Island
|Final Fantasy X
|A Contest of Aeons
|8
|9
|Sonic Heroes
|Mystic Mansion
|Ico
|Continue
|15
|1
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|Incarnation