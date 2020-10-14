Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 128 (Part 4 of 4)

With the first round of playoffs in the books, we move on to the top 128! Hey, remember when people called this generation the “128 bit era” for a hot second? It wouldn’t have made any sense, but I’m kinda sad we don’t live in a world where some marketer’s trying to convince us the PS5 is 1,024 bit. Anyway.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Or listen to every song here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, October 15th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Katamari DamacyKatamari on the Rocks162Unlimited SaGaSoaring Wings (2ch Mix Version)
Soul Calibur IIUnder the Stars of Destiny614Kingdom HeartsDearly Beloved
Ys VI: The Ark of NapishtimErnst109Katamari DamacyAngel Flavor’s Present
Mega Man Battle Network 3N1 Grand Prix!144Final Fantasy XVia Purifico
Super Mario SunshineDelfino Plaza911Iridion IISee The Sun Burn
Ys VI: The Ark of NapishtimThe Ruined City Kishgal125Shin Megami Tensei: NocturneDemons
Ys VI: The Ark of NapishtimUltramarine Deep109Final Fantasy XSeymour’s Battle Theme
Tales of SymphoniaFighting of the Spirit107Mega Man Battle NetworkFire Field (FireMan’s Stage)
Final Fantasy X-2Nagi Heigen1014Pokemon Ruby/SapphireRoute 113
Parappa The Rapper 2Hair Scare314WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!Drifting Away
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake EaterSnake Eater134TechnictixPhone Dead Room
Super Smash Bros. MeleeMenu 1513Iridion IICrystal Symphony
Cave StoryMoonsong137Super Smash Bros. MeleeEarthbound
Beats of RageCoretex- Ascension612The Legend of Zelda: The Wind WakerOutset Island
Final Fantasy XA Contest of Aeons89Sonic HeroesMystic Mansion
IcoContinue151Final Fantasy Tactics AdvanceIncarnation