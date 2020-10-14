AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread: Carnival of Shadows, Episode 17

Von Pique's Basement

We briefly debated the merits of sending The Shill in first, disguised as one of the hired goons, but ultimately decided that the benefits of that approach were negligible. Instead we went for the direct method, and just burst through the door. Inside was a large laboratory, where two robed figures were working some strange magic to create undead creatures. One of them was stirring something green and bubbling in a large cauldron; the other was tending to what appeared to be corpses in tanks full of some kind of glowing fungus. Sitting against a table nearby was a large headless body that reminded me of Cornelius Klutzhopper, the flesh golem we’d taken care of back at the Arcanix University.

The two people in the room did not take kindly to our interruption. Shill was able to paralyze the man at the cauldron with a Hold Person spell before he could get too far, and Annabelle followed up by blasting him backwards with a Psionic Blast. Tinka lobbed a ball of Grease over the low wall between us and the other robed woman in the room, while finishing off the man with a well-aimed shot from her bolt gun. The other woman slipped and fell in Tinka’s Grease, but managed to drag herself over to a button that sounded an alarm.

Not knowing how much time we’d have, and not being able to see the enemy rolling around in the grease on the ground, I decided to try and upset the cauldron so that whatever process was started in there wouldn’t finish. The cauldron was too heavy for me though. Wind moved ahead to protect Shill and Annabelle, while Clo turned to watch the hall behind us, expecting reinforcements to show up any moment, and shifted so that she suddenly looked like a rather soft fluffy lizard.

The reinforcements came from an unexpected direction, though, as a trap door in the ceiling opened, and Rudolph Von Pique himself started lowering down from the ceiling in his chair. Von Pique demanded to know what we thought we were doing in his house, and The Shill decided to use some psychological warfare of their own. They transformed to look like Von Pique and claimed that the real Rudolph was in fact the imposter. I don’t think anyone was surprised when no one fell for this ruse. However, Shill used the brief distraction to summon their spiritual weapon, this time taking the form of the deed to Von Pique’s manor house. Annabelle let loose another Psionic Blast, knocking back Von Pique’s flesh golem and the priest who’d sounded the alarm, then Wind ran up to attack the golem, connecting with her staff but not appearing to do any damage. Tinka sent Androcles in to join the attack and pegged the golem with a radiant bolt from her bolt gun for good measure.

The golem rose and slammed back at Androcles and Wind; the mechanical lion managed to take the brunt of the attacks, though preventing Wind from being seriously hurt. I moved up and hit Von Pique with a Blindness spell, and Clo took advantage of this to leap over my head and hack at the flesh golem with her magical axe. Before anyone else could attack the blinded Von Pique however, the priest in the grease was able to dispel it somehow. With the flesh golem still surrounded though, Tinka turned her attention to the priest. Tinka connected with her giant wrench, but had apparently forgotten about her own Grease spell and also slipped and fell to the ground. With the golem swinging its fists wildly at Clo and Wind, I cast Dissonant Whispers to get rid of that annoying priest once and for all. After that, Clo’s magical axe and Shill’s spiritual paperwork combined to take the flesh golem apart.

With Clo’s final blow, Von Pique’s chair was ejected from the golem’s body, sending Von Pique himself back through the trap door and into the punch bowl in the banquet hall on the floor above. Clo leaped out of the trap door after the dwarf and grabbed him while the majority of the party guests, who had been watching the whole battle through the trap door, began to flee. The rest of us made our back up the stairs, releasing the two hired goons as we went. Shill rolled the bodies of the two spellcasters, pocketing a few coins, then smashed his pellet of water to flood the laboratory chamber on the way out.

The Shill used Zone of Truth to try and get Von Pique to confess, but the dwarf didn’t seem to want to answer. I used my own spell, Suggestion, to convince him to cooperate. He admitted that he’d been planting undead creatures in the sewers below Little Cyre to drive down property values so that he could expand his estate into the neighborhood. When Zelda Felbinder moved in with her captive demons, he thought he’d have the perfect scapegoat. When the city guards arrive, his confession, combined with the paper evidence that Tinka had recovered from the basement, were enough to convince them to have him arrested.

The Carnival will be moving from Fairhaven soon, but I’m not sure of our next destination…

