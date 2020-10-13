The Kitty Horrorshow Day Thread

Kitty Horrorshow is an indie video game creator, known for her (surprise, surprise) horror games. Her games have a very retro, low-fi aesthetic, reminiscent of the early days of 3D in video games, and unlike a lot of stuff in the genre, there’s no monster chasing you or jumping out at you, but instead just a looming, dreadful sense of foreboding. They frequently feature abandoned places or buildings, and cast you as a lone explorer, picking through the empty ruins.

It’s been a couple of years since she’s released anything on there, but all of her games are available on her itch.io page. I’d recommend checking out Chyzra and Dust City first, two games about exploring strange abandoned places, and if those interest you, then move on to Anatomy. It’s the only one of her games that isn’t available for free (it costs $3 USD), but as far as I’m concerned it’s well-worth the money. It’s short, taking between 30 and 45 minutes to complete, but it’s one of the best horror games that I’ve ever played.

Have a great day, everyone!

