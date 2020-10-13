Creative Endeavors Hits The Shore

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photo, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Shorebirds! I live on the coast, almost right on the shore, so naturally I come across lots of Shorebirds. Cape Cod attracts lots of migratory shorebirds throughout the year coming and going from the north and south. Some are rare some are very plentiful while quite a few of the tiny birds are endangered, and recent efforts to protect them and their habitat have been very successful.

Note: All of these pictures were taken on the same day October 06 2020, and on the same beach.

Semipalmated Plover

Black-bellied Plover

Stilt Sandpiper

Black-bellied Plover

Black-bellied Plover

Black-bellied Plover

Black-bellied Plover

Semipalmated Sandpiper

Sanderling

Sanderlings

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Website is: https://capecodadventure.photos/

My Facebook photography page: https://www.facebook.com/MyCapeCodPictures

My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mycapecodadventurepictures/

What have you been up to creatively?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...