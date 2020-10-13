All Things Cricket: October 13th

- The IPL is starting to take center stage these days, since the England domestic season has ended and the Australian domestic season is just getting started. Mumbai won a big contest versus Delhi with two balls remaining on a four by Krunal Pandya and moved ahead of them into the top spot on Net Run Rate.
- Speaking of the Aussies, the Sheffield Shield is up and running, and the early winners are Western Australia over South Australia and Queensland over Tasmania. Marnus Labuschagne had 167 for Queensland in their innings and 59 runs win.
- USA Cricket is wrapping up their Minor League exhibition games. A different Somerset, New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers, have the best record in the tournament at 5-1 in the Eastern Division. Silicon Valley Strikers, Chicago Blasters, Irving Mustangs, and Morrisville Cardinals lead their respective divisions. It’s not clear to me, anyway, if there will be playoffs and a final, and I volunteer for USA Cricket.
- Any other good stuff?