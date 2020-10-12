Thanksgiving Night Thread

You didn’t read that wrong. Tonight, many of us are recovering from a great meal of turkey, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, and all the usual trimmings.

But why tonight? Because it’s Thanksgiving! In Canada, at least. We’ve been officially celebrating Thanksgiving since 1879, and it’s been fixed as the second Monday of October since 1957.

Thanksgiving dinner in Canada will be very familiar to Americans. Almost all of the usual traditional foods are identical. The decorations are the same (even the pilgrim stuff appears on a lot of our decorations, even though pilgrims have nothing to do with our Thanksgiving history).

Even a lot of the traditional activities surrounding the holiday are the same: until 2019, the Canadian Football league played special Thanksgiving games (it’s a Jun-Nov league). Families gather and fight. People drink a lot.

The main difference is that we don’t have a “Black Friday” equivalent. We just use the same one as the Americans, even though there’s no associated holiday.

