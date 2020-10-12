Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Oct. 12

Here are today’s contestants:

Barbara, a neurologist from New York, makes her own bagels;

Michael, a medical writer from New York, has lots of July birthdays in his family; and

Kevin, a story analyst from New Jersey, scuba dived with sharks. Kevin is a two-day champ with winnings of $42,900.

Once again, Kevin had a comfortable lead after round one, and when Michael missed DD3, Kevin was pretty much home free. Going into FJ it was Kevin with $22,600, Michael at $4,746 and Barbara with $3,000.

DD1, $400 – FRANCE – Officially celebrated since 1880, festivities for it include a parade from the Arc de Triomphe to the Place de la Concorde (Michael lost $854 from his score of -$200, making him in all likelihood the first player in Jeopardy! history with a total of -$1,054.)

DD2, $1,600 – ANAGRAMS OF EACH OTHER – To hit the books & the condition of old books left unread for years (Kevin won $2,800 from his leading score of $9,800 vs. $1,746 for Kevin.)

DD3, $1,200 – UNIVERSE – To find this zodiac constellation, look for Spica, its brightest star; it marks the sheaf of wheat the maiden holds (Michael lost $5,000 from his total of $6,546 vs. $15,400 for Kevin.)

FJ – WORLD LICENSE PLATES – Around 2010 the state license plate for Michoacan, Mexico featured these insects

​​Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Kevin dropped $2,600 to win with $20,000 for a three-day total of $62,900.

Triple Stumper of the day: In “8-Letter Words”, no one knew a large army unit made up of brigades and regiments is a division.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Bastille Day? DD2 – What are study and dusty? DD3 – What is Virgo? What are monarch butterflies?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...