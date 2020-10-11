TV Chefs Sunday Food Thread 10/10

About three years ago I asked the question “Who’s your favorite TV chef?” Well here it is October 2020 and I’m asking it again!

I’m pretty sure the TV chef landscape has changed a bit since then but I’m out of the loop these days. Who’s worth checking out these days? Anyone you trust absolutely to always have a solid go-to recipe? Alternately who can you not stand under any circumstances?

I’m also a newcomer to the Great British Baking Show and find it pretty charming. I’ve grown tired of the hyper, crank it up to eleven American shows. How about you?

And if you don’t care for any of that hogwash, what’s on your plate this week?

