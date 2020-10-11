Tournament of OneGiantHand Comics: Round 1A

OneGiantHand is a comic strip drawn by popular Twitter user @pixelatedboat. This is a tournament to determine the best strip. I’ve foregone a nominations round for this one, since I’m unsure how many Avocados like the strip as much as I do. Instead, I’ve chosen 64 strips and placed them into four categories, named GOD, CRIME, FUCKING, and HOLLYWOOD. The strips will be embedded as images to make voting easy for people who have not previously read them. Round 1A will cover the GOD and CRIME categories, then Round 1B will cover the FUCKING and HOLLYWOOD categories.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...